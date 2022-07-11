'OPS in League With DMK': EPS Alleges After Rival Expelled, Ex-CM Says 'Chosen by 1.5 crore AIADMK Workers'

AIADMK interim General Secretary E Palaniswamy (EPS) launched an attack on rival O Panneerselvam (or OPS) on Monday after the latter was ousted from the party.

“OPS has unleashed violence and taken away party belongings from the office, in league with the DMK government,” EPS said.

“Police did not give security to the AIADMK headquarters despite pleas. This is proof of the deteriorating law and order,” he added.

The statement comes after the AIADMK general council on Monday passed a unanimous resolution expelling treasurer O Panneerselvam from the primary membership of the party for anti-party activities.

The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. OPS acted against the party interests, its goals and principles. He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami.

“Anyone can be the General Secretary,” Palaniswamy said adding that Panneerselvam did not listen to the demand of the party workers who wanted one leader. “Senior leaders spoke to OPS several times,” he added.

The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests. The party expelled Panneerselvam from his post of treasurer and primary membership. It also expelled his supporters, R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian–both legislators and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar.

Responding, Panneerselvam said he was elected as Coordinator by “1.5 crore” party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him. He added that neither EPS not any other leader had the right to expel him.

Condemning the two for expelling him “uniltaerally” and against party rules, Panneerselvam said “I expel them from primary membership,” of the AIADMK. Responding to reporters’ queries on the next course of action, he said he would approach the courts with the support of party workers and secure justice.

“General Council expelling me isn’t valid…we will take legal action according to the law. they don’t have the right to remove me,” OPS said.

“I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice,” he added.

