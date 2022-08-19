CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » OPS versus EPS: Which Way Will AIADMK’s Battle of Wills and Power Go?
1-MIN READ

OPS versus EPS: Which Way Will AIADMK’s Battle of Wills and Power Go?

By: Archana R

News18.com

Last Updated: August 19, 2022, 20:53 IST

Chennai, India

While OPS extended an olive branch to his rivals, EPS resisted his suggestions for a 'unified' party. (File photo: PTI)

OPS is known to be closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi than EPS. Beyond that, OPS, Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran are open to reconciliation and OPS, too, has agreed without any hesitation

In a major setback to the Edappadi Palanisamy-led faction, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of the ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam, who had contested the party’s general council meeting on July 11.

The AIADMK’s general committee has been charged in numerous matters before the High Court and Supreme Court.

This verdict, however, is more significant than the others, as, so far, all cases have been heard before the commencement of the general council meet.

This case, however, was filed after the conclusion of the general council meeting, and, experts believe, the verdict is likely to be upheld on appeal.

WHAT THE HC SAID

The HC judge Jayachandran ruled that “the AIADMK’s acting president is not permitted to convene the general body under any circumstance”.

“The meeting held on July 11 was not called by a qualified person or with 15 days’ notice. There is no evidence to support the claim that the Coordinator and Co-Coordinator positions have lapsed as of June 23. That argument is fictitious and it has been claimed that the measures were conducted in contravention of party regulations,” the judge noted.

first published:August 19, 2022, 20:46 IST
last updated:August 19, 2022, 20:53 IST