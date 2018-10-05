OPS Was Ready to Defect and Join Me, Says Dinakaran Adding New Twist in TN Politics

: Ahead of the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualification case verdict, TTV Dinakaran, founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Friday revealed that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had sought an appointment with him through a mediator in the last week of September.Dinakaran added that the deputy CM had also met him in July 2017 ahead of the merger of the E Palaniswami and the O Panneerselvam camps."In September, O Panneerselvam had sent a message to me through a mediator seeking an appointment. The message sent was that he was ready to ditch EPS and join hands with me. OPS also intended to get me a good position in the government. I am saying this now because O Panneerselvam is maintaining double standards. OPS' interest is to become the Chief Minister and that is why he is roaming around."This comes a day after OPS, in a consultative meet with party functionaries in Madurai district, asserted that he would extend his support to Edapaddi K Palaniswami to protect the government adding that he is not after posts.Interestingly, the statement by OPS came after a former MLA and a TTV loyalist Thangatamilselvan claimed that the deputy CM met Dinarakaran on July 12, 2017 (ahead of the merger) to demand that he be made the CM. The former MLA added he would release a CCTV footage of this.On August 22, 2017, the EPS faction and the OPS faction merged. This, after the Chief Minister announced a commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe J Jayalalithaa's death. It was O Panneerselvam who revolted against VK Sasikala in February 2017. Eventually E Palaniswami was made the CM when VK Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.