English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPS Was Ready to Defect and Join Me, Says Dinakaran Adding New Twist in TN Politics
This comes a day after OPS, in a consultative meet with party functionaries in Madurai district, asserted that he would extend his support to Edapaddi K Palaniswami to protect the government adding that he is not after posts.
Loading...
Chennai: Ahead of the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualification case verdict, TTV Dinakaran, founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Friday revealed that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had sought an appointment with him through a mediator in the last week of September.
Dinakaran added that the deputy CM had also met him in July 2017 ahead of the merger of the E Palaniswami and the O Panneerselvam camps.
"In September, O Panneerselvam had sent a message to me through a mediator seeking an appointment. The message sent was that he was ready to ditch EPS and join hands with me. OPS also intended to get me a good position in the government. I am saying this now because O Panneerselvam is maintaining double standards. OPS' interest is to become the Chief Minister and that is why he is roaming around."
This comes a day after OPS, in a consultative meet with party functionaries in Madurai district, asserted that he would extend his support to Edapaddi K Palaniswami to protect the government adding that he is not after posts.
Interestingly, the statement by OPS came after a former MLA and a TTV loyalist Thangatamilselvan claimed that the deputy CM met Dinarakaran on July 12, 2017 (ahead of the merger) to demand that he be made the CM. The former MLA added he would release a CCTV footage of this.
On August 22, 2017, the EPS faction and the OPS faction merged. This, after the Chief Minister announced a commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe J Jayalalithaa's death. It was O Panneerselvam who revolted against VK Sasikala in February 2017. Eventually E Palaniswami was made the CM when VK Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.
Dinakaran added that the deputy CM had also met him in July 2017 ahead of the merger of the E Palaniswami and the O Panneerselvam camps.
"In September, O Panneerselvam had sent a message to me through a mediator seeking an appointment. The message sent was that he was ready to ditch EPS and join hands with me. OPS also intended to get me a good position in the government. I am saying this now because O Panneerselvam is maintaining double standards. OPS' interest is to become the Chief Minister and that is why he is roaming around."
This comes a day after OPS, in a consultative meet with party functionaries in Madurai district, asserted that he would extend his support to Edapaddi K Palaniswami to protect the government adding that he is not after posts.
Interestingly, the statement by OPS came after a former MLA and a TTV loyalist Thangatamilselvan claimed that the deputy CM met Dinarakaran on July 12, 2017 (ahead of the merger) to demand that he be made the CM. The former MLA added he would release a CCTV footage of this.
On August 22, 2017, the EPS faction and the OPS faction merged. This, after the Chief Minister announced a commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe J Jayalalithaa's death. It was O Panneerselvam who revolted against VK Sasikala in February 2017. Eventually E Palaniswami was made the CM when VK Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: After Asian Games Low, All Eyes on Cash-rich Tournament
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...