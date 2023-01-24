In what could be termed as the first attempt by the party at mass mobilisation since assembly elections to establish itself as the principal opposition in the state and as a formidable alternative to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP is planning to launch a statewide yatra in Punjab against drugs and corruption.

Senior party leaders said that the decision to launch a yatra in March was taken during the working committee meeting of the BJP on Monday.

Rising above political slugfest and concentrating on the raging drug problem in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to take out an anti-drug march to spread awareness against the menace, they added.

The yatra, sources said, will begin in the first week of March across all assembly constituencies. This, many believe in the party, will give a chance to the cadre and leaders to connect with the people and know the issues affecting them.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of BJP and special invitee to the core committee, said, “The issue of drugs is eating the young generation of the state and they, having lost all hope in other parties, are looking at the BJP. The party has a responsibility towards the state as well."

Sources also said that BJP believes that with both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal decimated in the state and having lost credibility with the electorate, it is a chance for the party to occupy the political space in Punjab that has not seen the saffron outfit as an option to govern it.

Sunil Jakhar, core committee member of the BJP, said that though the exact time and date for the yatra in March have not been finalised, drugs and corruption are two burning issues in Punjab.

“Corruption is the issue on which both the Congress and Akali Dal lost the trust of the people and it is an issue eating into the very being of Punjab. Both corruption and drugs are interrelated," he said.

Jakhar further stated that AAP too hasn’t been able to do anything and nothing has changed on the ground.

“It is also a direct way to connect with the people, get their feedback, and learn about other issues. People have started to look at the BJP, thinking that they have tried everyone else and the party can be relied upon," he added.

