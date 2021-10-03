'...Or We Will Have No Face': In Fresh Attack, Sidhu Seeks Removal of Officials Over 2015 Sacrilege Case

Miffed ex-Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday took potshots at former CM Amarinder Singh and has once again demanded removal of the Attorney General and DGP pertaining to the 2015 sacrilege case.

“Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & Due to his failure, People removed the last CM. Now, AG / DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face !!," Sidhu tweeted on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Sidhu Gets His Way? Punjab Congress Chief Acquiesces as ‘Most Demands Accepted’

The desecration of a Sikh religious text in Punjab’s Faridkot in 2015, and subsequent police firing that killed two people, is one of the issues that drove the feud between ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu.

Earlier this week, breaking his silence a day after abruptly resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu had raised questions over the appointments of the director general of police, advocate general and “tainted" leaders.

He said he was ready to make “any sacrifice” but would always stand by his principles.

Plunging the Congress into a fresh crisis months ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Sidhu put in his papers on Tuesday shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Several party leaders, including ministers Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Punjab Congress working president Pawan Goel, went to his residence in Patiala on Wednesday to meet him.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said his objective had always been to improve the lives of people and “to make a difference”.

“My dear Punjabis, my 17 years of political journey has been for a purpose – to improve the lives of the people of Punjab, to make a difference and to take a stand on politics of issues. This has been my “dharma" and my duty.

“Till today, I have no personal grudge against anyone, nor have I fought personal battles,” Sidhu said in an over four-minute video clip shared on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | ‘Entire Party Doing Sidhu’s Comedic Theatrics’, Capt Amarinder Slams Charge of MLAs Wanting His Replacement

“My fight has been on issues and a pro-Punjab agenda, for which I have stood for a long time,” he said.

“My father once told me that wherever there is any confusion, always walk on the path of truth with moral authority and without compromising on moral values,” Sidhu added.

Apparently referring to senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given the additional charge of the director general of Punjab Police, Sidhu said, “Today, I see there is a compromise on those issues."

In an apparent reference to the 2015 desecration of Guru Granth Sahib incidents in Faridkot, he said his first priority was to fight for justice the people have been eagerly waiting for.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.