Orai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Orai seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chandrabhan (IND), Urmila Devi Sonkar Khabri (INC), Dayashankar Verma (SP), Gauri Shankar (BJP), Satyendra Pratap (BSP), Jamunadas (BJMP), Deepshikha (AAP), Balak Ram (JAP), Ch. Lachchiram (RVLP), Sitaram Verma (STJP), Sushil Kumar (DSP), Dal Singh (IND), Premlata Verma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.1%, which is -1.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gauri Shankar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Orai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.221 Orai (ओराई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Orai is part of Jalaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 422777 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,34,625 were male and 1,88,125 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Orai in 2019 was: 802 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,64,225 eligible electors, of which 2,31,260 were male,1,92,656 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,11,457 eligible electors, of which 2,78,929 were male, 1,32,524 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Orai in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 240 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gauri Shankar of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahendra Singh of SP by a margin of 78,879 which was 29.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dayashankar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Satyendra Pratap of BSP by a margin of 7,133 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 221 Orai Assembly segment of the 45. Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Orai are: Chandrabhan (IND), Urmila Devi Sonkar Khabri (INC), Dayashankar Verma (SP), Gauri Shankar (BJP), Satyendra Pratap (BSP), Jamunadas (BJMP), Deepshikha (AAP), Balak Ram (JAP), Ch. Lachchiram (RVLP), Sitaram Verma (STJP), Sushil Kumar (DSP), Dal Singh (IND), Premlata Verma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.56%, while it was 57.71% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Orai went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.221 Orai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 465. In 2012, there were 414 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.221 Orai comprises of the following areas of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Orai Tehsil; KC 3 Pirauna of 5 Konch Tehsil; KC 3 Jalaun and Jalaun Municipal Board of 2 Jalaun Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Orai constituency, which are: Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Rath, Garautha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Orai is approximately 1221 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Orai is: 25°56’37.3"N 79°21’44.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Orai results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.