Orathanadu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

175. Orathanadu (ओराथनडु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Orathanadu is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,492 eligible electors, of which 1,18,313 were male, 1,25,176 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Orathanadu in 2021 is 1058.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,366 eligible electors, of which 1,10,856 were male, 1,14,510 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,262 eligible electors, of which 96,791 were male, 96,474 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Orathanadu in 2016 was 462. In 2011, there were 313.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramchandran. M of DMK won in this seat by defeating Vaithilingam. R of AIADMK by a margin of 3,645 votes which was 2.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R.Vaithilingam of AIADMK won in this seat defeating T.Mahesh Krishanasamy of DMK by a margin of 32,644 votes which was 20.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 175. Orathanadu Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Orathanadu are: Ramchandran, M (DMK), Vaithilingam, R (AIADMK), Stalin, R (BSP), Kandhasamy, M (NTK), Sekar, M (AMMK), Thanraj, R (USOIP), Prabakaran, U (AMPK), Rengasamy, G (MNM), Arunkumar, K (IND), Mookkaiyan, V (IND), Rengaraj, S (IND), Jayasooriyan, T (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.29%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.9%, while it was 82.15% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 175. Orathanadu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

175. Orathanadu constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Thanjavur Taluk (Part) Vilar, Kandithampattu, Soorakkottai, Kulichapattu, Valamarakkottai, Kattur, Madigai, Pudur, Kollangarai, Kollangarai Vallundanpattu, Inathukanpatti, Nanjikottai Vallundanpattu, Thirukanurpatti, Sennampatti, Kurungulam Melpathi, Kurungulam Keelpathi and Marungulam villages. Orathanadu Taluk (Part) Karaimeendarkottai, Vandayarriruppu, Raghavambalpuram Part, Raghavambalpuram (Sadayarkoil), Moorthiambalpuram, Moorthiambalpuram (Panayakottai), Neivasal South (S) (Arasapattu), Neivasal South, Ponnappur (East) I, Ponnappur (East) II, Keelaulur, Ulur West, Kattukuruchi, Nadur, Karukkakottai, Panjanathikottai, Alivoikkal, Paruthikottai, Paruthiapparkovil, Ponnappur (West), Thalayamangalam, Kulamangalam, Kavarapattu, Okkanadukeelayur (Chief), Okkanadukeelayur (Addl.), Okkanadumelayur (Part), OkkanadumelayurSamayankudikadu, Kannathangudi East, Kannathangudi East addl., Kannathangudi West addl., Kannathangudi West urachi, Thennamanadu North, Thennamanadu South, Eachankottai, Samipatti, Poyyunddarkottai-I, Vadakkur North, Vadakkur South, Cholapuram, Vadukkukottai, Ayangudi, Mandalakkottai, Kovilur, Pudur, Palampudur, Kakkarai, Poovathur, Poovathur (Pudhunagar), Arumulai, Tirumangalakottai East, Tirumangalakottai East(colony), Tirumangalakottai West, Tirumangalakottai West(colony), Peikarambankottai, Pulavankadu, Thelungan kudikadu, Pinnayur East, Pinnayur West, Kakkarakottai, Thekkur, Adanakottai, Pachiyur, Sillathur, Pugal Sillathur, Tirunallur, Poyyundarkudikadu, Vellur, Thondarampet West, Thondarampet East, Kannugudi (West) Chief, Kannugudi (West) Addl., Kodiyalam, Vadaseri North, Vadaseri South, Paravathur, Kannugudi East, Vedavijayapuram, Avidanalla Vijayapuram, Nemilithippiakudi, Sankaranar Kudi Kadu, Vadakkukottai, Krishnapuram, Chinna Ammankudi, Illupaividuthy, Ammankudi, Thoppuviduthy, Akkarai Vattam, Surimurthypuram(Akkaravattam), Therkukottai, Cholagankudikadu, Vedanayagipuram, Ambalapattu North, Ambalapattu South, Ambalapattu South Sivakollai, Mullurpattikadu, Gopalapuram, Ramapuram, Medayakottai, Kilamangalam, Yoganayagipuram, Palankundarkudikadu, Keelavannipattu, Unjividuthy and Panikondaviduthy villages. Orathanadu (Mukthambalpuram) (TP). Alangudi Taluk (Part) (Pudukkottai District) Kalyaranviduthy, Kavalipatti, and Kaduvettividuthy villages**. [**Although Kalyaranviduthy, Kavalipatti and Kaduvettividuthy villages are in Pudukkottai revenue district, they are physically and geographically located within the boundaries of 175- Orathanadu AC.]. It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Orathanadu is 685 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Orathanadu is: 10°37’32.5"N 79°13’31.1"E.

