'Organise at Ground Level for UP Polls': Priyanka's Message for Congress Workers at Special Training Camp

The Congress party has started its preparations for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a war footing with party general secretary and UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi fiercely cornering the ruling BJP government on significant public issues. Simultaneously, the party has begun a special training center for Congress leaders under the leadership of Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the 49-year-old addressed Congress workers in Prayagraj and Sultanpur. She instructed ground-level workers to strengthen their hold in every village and demonstrate on issues like rural poor, unemployment of farmers and inflation.

Addressing the party workers virtually, Gandhi said, “The task of organization-building is most important, so Congress leaders and workers should remain firmly engaged to strengthen that. The opinion of the people will be of utmost importance in the election. We have to grow strong at the organizational level in every district - city, block, nyaya panchayat, as well as, every gram sabha and every village involved in it.”

“At the same time, issues related to the common man like the Covid-19 crisis and those related to agriculture and inflation will have to be brought up. The inflation today is beyond tolerable for the common man. Today a litre of mustard oil is available for about 200 rupees, whereas the farmer gets Rs 15 for one kg of wheat. To buy only one litre of oil, the farmer has to sell his 14 kg of wheat,” she added.

The Congress general secretary on Facebook said, “I addressed the ongoing training camps in Prayagraj and Sultanpur. In Uttar Pradesh, the workers and the office bearers of the organisation together are engaged in the difficult and lengthy process of strengthening the organization. At the same time, we will become a strong voice of the opposition by raising the issues of farmers, youth, women and neglected groups.”

In the post, Gandhi further added, “We will continue to strengthen our organisational edge through ideological commitment and the role of a strong opposition. When the government was absent during the Coronavirus period, the Congress organisation performed an important duty of public service. Today the common man is being hit hard by inflation and closure of business. We will raise our voice against it.”

