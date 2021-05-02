Orleampeth Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

16. Orleampeth (ओरलीमेपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Orleampeth is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 24,713 eligible electors, of which 11,527 were male, 13,176 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Orleampeth in 2021 is 1143.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 24,284 eligible electors, of which 11,437 were male, 12,838 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,631 eligible electors, of which 11,321 were male, 12,310 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Orleampeth in 2016 was 16. In 2011, there were 14.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, R. Siva of DMK won in this seat by defeating G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy of AINRC by a margin of 2,980 votes which was 14.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 53.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy of AINRC won in this seat defeating R. Siva of DMK by a margin of 2,618 votes which was 13.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 55.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 16. Orleampeth Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Orleampeth are: Omsakthisekar (AIADMK), S Gopal (DMK), R Cadiressan (DMDK), Karunanithi (NTK), A Siraj Alias Kanimohamed (AMMK), S Saktivel (MNM), K Purushothaman (IJK), J Ravi Alias Purushothaman (PB), R Raja (IND), G Gopal (IND), P Gopalakrishnan (MNM), Gopalakrishnan M (IND), M Sankar (IND), G Nehru Alias Kuppusamy (IND), V Hariharane (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.02%, while it was 84.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 16. Orleampeth constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 23. In 2011 there were 23 polling stations.

EXTENT:

16. Orleampeth constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.15, 17, 24 to 26, 28 and 32. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Orleampeth is 1 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Orleampeth is: 11°55’50.2"N 79°49’11.6"E.

