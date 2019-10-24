Osmanabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उस्मानाबाद): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

242. Osmanabad (उस्मानाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,52,970 eligible electors, of which 1,87,284 were male, 1,65,676 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 605 service voters had also registered to vote.

Osmanabad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 3180 39.84% Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil LEADING NCP 2258 28.29% Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar IND 1379 17.28% Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle VBA 564 7.07% Dhananjay Gangadhar Shingade IND 390 4.89% Suresh Sahebrao Patil SBP 64 0.80% Dr. Sandip Manikrao Tambare NOTA 43 0.54% Nota IND 31 0.39% Datta Mohan Tupe BSP 27 0.34% Bhika Sudamrao Vidyagar AAP 25 0.31% Adv. Ajit Anna Vishwanath Khot Patil TSP 12 0.15% Siraj Alias Papa Phataru Sayyad ABEP 9 0.11% Raghunath Mariba Kasabe

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,27,533 eligible electors, of which 1,75,616 were male, 1,51,914 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 605 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,96,247.

Osmanabad has an elector sex ratio of 884.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rana Jagjit Sinha Padma Sinha Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10806 votes which was 4.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.84% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajenibalkar Omprakash Bhupalsinha Alias Pawan Raje of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 16974 votes which was 8.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 242. Osmanabad Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.17%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.13%, while it was 67.67 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.96%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 407 polling stations in 242. Osmanabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 347.

Extent: 242. Osmanabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Kalamb Tehsil, Osmanabad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Dhoki, Osmanabad and Osmanabad (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Osmanabad is: 18.385 76.0514.

