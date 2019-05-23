Osmanabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Osmanabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BBKD -- -- Annasaheb Ramchandra Rathod VBA -- -- Arjun (Dada) Salgar BPP -- -- Dipak Mahadav Tate KKJHS -- -- Phulsure Vishwanath Sadashiv IND -- -- Gore Netaji Nagnathrao IND -- -- Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde BSP -- -- Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman NCP -- -- Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil IND -- -- Tukaram Dasrao Gangawane IND -- -- Jagannath Nivrutti Munde IND -- -- Dr. Vasant Raghunath Munde IND -- -- Shankar Pandurang Gaikwad NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sayyad Sultan Ladkhan SHS -- -- Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar

40. Osmanabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.08%. The estimated literacy level of Osmanabad is 77.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,34,325 votes which was 20.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 54.35% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Patil Padamsinha Bajirao of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6,787 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 44.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.65% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Osmanabad was: Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,34,227 men, 8,24,943 women and 16 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Osmanabad is: 18.1854 76.042Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उस्मानाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ওসমানবাদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); उस्मानाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ઓસ્માનાબાદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); உஸ்மானாபாத், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఉస్మానాబాద్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಉಸ್ಮನಾಬಾದ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഒസ്മാൻബാദ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).