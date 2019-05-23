English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Osmanabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Osmanabad (उस्मानाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
40. Osmanabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.08%. The estimated literacy level of Osmanabad is 77.97%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,34,325 votes which was 20.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 54.35% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Patil Padamsinha Bajirao of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6,787 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 44.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.65% and in 2009, the constituency registered 57.48% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Osmanabad was: Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,34,227 men, 8,24,943 women and 16 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Osmanabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Osmanabad is: 18.1854 76.042
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उस्मानाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ওসমানবাদ, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); उस्मानाबाद, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ઓસ્માનાબાદ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); உஸ்மானாபாத், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ఉస్మానాబాద్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಉಸ್ಮನಾಬಾದ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ഒസ്മാൻബാദ്, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Osmanabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BBKD
--
--
Annasaheb Ramchandra Rathod
VBA
--
--
Arjun (Dada) Salgar
BPP
--
--
Dipak Mahadav Tate
KKJHS
--
--
Phulsure Vishwanath Sadashiv
IND
--
--
Gore Netaji Nagnathrao
IND
--
--
Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde
BSP
--
--
Dr. Shivaji Pandharinath Oman
NCP
--
--
Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil
IND
--
--
Tukaram Dasrao Gangawane
IND
--
--
Jagannath Nivrutti Munde
IND
--
--
Dr. Vasant Raghunath Munde
IND
--
--
Shankar Pandurang Gaikwad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sayyad Sultan Ladkhan
SHS
--
--
Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar
