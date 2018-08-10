English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Osmania University Refuses Permission for Rahul Gandhi's Visit Citing Security Concerns
The university said it might review the decision if local police or any other government agency assures them of the Congress chief's security.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Friday declined permission for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's proposed meeting with students on its campus during his visit to the state on August 13 and 14, citing security concerns.
University registrar Ch Gopal Reddy said they declined permission as they had no mechanism to provide security to the Congress leader.
However, they might review the decision if local police or any other government agency such as the special protection group (SPG) assures the university of Gandhi's security, he said.
“We declined the permission on security grounds. Since he (Rahul Gandhi) is a person under 'Z' plus category security cover, we will not be able to provide security for him. Some students are opposing his visit while some welcome him. It may also lead to tension during his visit. So we told them (group of students) about our inability to provide enough security for his visit,” Reddy said.
Telangana Congress leaders had earlier said Gandhi would address students at the campus during his visit.
Asked about the proposed meeting at the university, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said university students had invited Gandhi. They applied to the university vice-chancellor and police for permission and the matter was under consideration, he had earlier said.
He alleged that some senior leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) did not want Gandhi to visit the university. The iniversity is said to be the hotbed of the separate Telangana agitation.
