Ottapalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Ottapalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ottapalam constituency are: K. Premkumar of CPI(M), P. Sarin of CONG, P. Venugopal of BJP

Ottapalam Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ottapalam seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P Unni of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Shanimol Osman of INC by a margin of 16,088 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections M. Hamza of CPM won from this this constituency defeating V.K. Sreekandan of INC by a margin of 13,203 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Ottapalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 12:46 IST