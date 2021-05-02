Ottapalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

52. Ottapalam (ओट्टापलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ottapalam is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,723 eligible electors, of which 99,883 were male, 1,07,836 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ottapalam in 2021 is 1080.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,646 eligible electors, of which 94,505 were male, 1,03,141 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,065 eligible electors, of which 82,923 were male, 92,143 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ottapalam in 2016 was 946. In 2011, there were 702.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P Unni of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.Shanimol Osman of INC by a margin of 16,088 votes which was 10.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M. Hamza of CPIM won in this seat defeating V.K. Sreekandan of INC by a margin of 13,203 votes which was 10.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.47% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 52. Ottapalam Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ottapalam are: Adv K Premkumar (CPIM), P Venugopalan (BJP), P P Sivan (BSP), Doctor P Sarin (INC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.01%, while it was 75.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 52. Ottapalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

52. Ottapalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Ottappalam Municipality and Ambalapara, Kadampazhipuram, Karimpuzha, Lakkidi-Perur, Pookkottukavu, Sreekrishnapuram and Thachanattukara Panchayats in Ottappalam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Ottapalam is 279 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ottapalam is: 10°50’49.9"N 76°25’17.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ottapalam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam