Ottapidaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

217. Ottapidaram (ओट्टापीदारम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ottapidaram is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,717 eligible electors, of which 1,22,647 were male, 1,28,042 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ottapidaram in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,20,737 eligible electors, of which 1,09,553 were male, 1,11,169 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,524 eligible electors, of which 84,424 were male, 83,100 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ottapidaram in 2016 was 895. In 2011, there were 647.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sundararaj.R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Dr.Krishnasamy.K of PT by a margin of 493 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr.K.Krishnasamy of PT won in this seat defeating S.Raja of DMK by a margin of 25,126 votes which was 19.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PT had a vote share of 56.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 217. Ottapidaram Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ottapidaram are: Arumuganainar S (DMDK), Shunmugaiah C (DMK), Mohan P (AIADMK), Arunadevi R (IJK), Dr K Krishnasamy (PT), Maharajan A (BDPA), Murugan P (NIRP), Vaikundamari M (NTK), Elambirai Manimaran P (IND), Ganeshkumar M (IND), Karupparaja (IND), Gunasekaran (IND), Sasi Murugan C (IND), Samuthiram P (IND), M A Dharmar (IND), Raj V (IND), Velmurugan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.68%, while it was 75.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 217. Ottapidaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 198 polling stations.

EXTENT:

217. Ottapidaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Ottapidaram Taluk (Part) Mela Maruthur, Tharuvaikulam, Mela Arasadi, Valasamuthram, Sindalakottai, Ottappidaram, Kulasekaranallur, Muramban, Ottainatham, Kollankinaru, Marudanvalvoonaraikinar, Govindapuram, Kalappaipatti, Keelakottai, Kodiyankulam, Ackanaickenpatti, Maniyachi, Paraikuttam, Melapandiyapuram, Savarimangalam, Jambulingapuram, Pudiyamputhur, Swaminatham, Therkuveerapandiyapuram, Sillanatham, Pudur pandiyapuram, Keela Arasadi, Malaipatti, Ilavelangal, Thennampatti, Kottali, Parivallikkottai, Sangampatti, Onamakulam, Araikkulam and Panchalamkurichi villages. Thoothukkudi Taluk (Part) Umarikottai, Mela Thattaparai, Vadakkusilukkanpatti, Sankaraperi, Muthuswamipuram, Keelathattapparai, Ramaswamipuram, Dalvaypuram, Timmarajapuram, Perurani, Allikkulam, Terkusilukkanpatti, Maravanmatam, Sendilampannai, Kuttudankadu, Varthakareddipatti, Ramanathapuram, Mudivaithanendal, Kumaragiri, Kattalangulam, Servaikaranmadam, Kuliyankarisal, Ayyanadaippu and Korampallam villages. Mappilaiurani (CT) and Athimarapatti (CT). Srivaikuntam Taluk (Part) Alanda, Poovani, Meenakshipuram Sekkarakkudi, Sekkarakkudi, Vadakkukariseri, Singathakurichi, Ulakkudi, Kaliyavur, Muruppanadukovilpattu, Vadavallanadu, Kilavallanadu, Deivaseyalpuram, Ellainayakkanpatti, Chettimallanpatti, Aniyaparanallur, Tannuthu, Vallanadu (Kasba), Kilputhaneri, Vasavappapuram, Alikkudi, Murappanadu Pudugramam, Nanalkadu, Manakkarai, Vitthalapuram, Muthulangurichi and Vitthalapuram Kovilpattu villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Ottapidaram is 1016 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ottapidaram is: 8°49’13.4"N 77°58’14.5"E.

