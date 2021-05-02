Oupalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

15. Oupalam (ऊपलाम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Oupalam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 27,882 eligible electors, of which 12,773 were male, 15,099 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Oupalam in 2021 is 1182.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 26,895 eligible electors, of which 12,392 were male, 14,498 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,639 eligible electors, of which 11,918 were male, 13,721 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Oupalam in 2016 was 6. In 2011, there were 4.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, A. Anbalagan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Annibal Kennedy of DMK by a margin of 908 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A. Anbalagan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating N. Anand of IND by a margin of 3,204 votes which was 14.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 15. Oupalam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Oupalam are: A Anbalagan (AIADMK), Annibal Kennedy (DMK), Jayakumar (BSP), M Killivalavan (IJK), V Sasikumar (DMDK), Santhosh Kumar (MNM), V Devipriya (NTK), P M Baskar (AMMK), Mohamed Saleem (IND), K Reyaz Ahamed (IND), Samiyar Alias Vijayakumar Baste (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.7%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.59%, while it was 87.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 15. Oupalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 25. In 2011 there were 24 polling stations.

EXTENT:

15. Oupalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.18 to 23. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Oupalam is 2 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Oupalam is: 11°55’22.4"N 79°49’30.4"E.

