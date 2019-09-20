Our Alliance With BJP in Maharashtra Assembly Polls a Certainty, Says Shiv Sena Secretary
Diwakar Raote, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in Maharashtra government had recently said the alliance will break if the Sena doesn't get to contest 50 per cent of the seats.
Party symbols of Shiv Sena (left) and BJP. (File photo)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena and BJP will contest the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections jointly, a senior Sena leader said here on Friday.
The alliance would be announced on or before BJP chief Amit Shah's Mumbai visit on September 22, Sena secretary Anil Desai told a TV channel. Desai's comments came on the sidelines of a meeting of senior Sena leaders held in Mumbai on Friday, to discuss poll preparations.
On reports that the Sena will contest 126 seats and the BJP 162 of the total 288 seats in the Assembly, Desai declined to comment on the figures, adding the seat sharing will be as decided by Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Diwakar Raote, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in Maharashtra government had recently said the alliance will break if the Sena doesn't get to contest 50 per cent of the seats.
A few days later Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, "BJP will have to respect the 50-50 formula that was decided in presence of Shah and Fadnavis."
BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state Assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. After the BJP formed the government in October 2014, the Sena joined the ministry the same year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Went to the Future, in a Hotel Where My Butler to Bartender - Were Robots
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Hours After Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Telangana Farmhouse, Police Hint at Case of Suicide
- Taylor Swift Weighs in on Game of Thrones Finale and Daenerys Targaryen's Fate
- Your iPhone is Going to Change Today With iOS 13, And Here is What You Will Get