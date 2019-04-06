English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Development Work Has Endeared All Sections of Society, Says PM Modi on BJP's 39th Foundation Day
PM Modi said that the BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights, and that it has become India's preferred party.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Barmer. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: On the 39th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that its workers would be working day and night to ensure that the party and its allies are "blessed" by people in the Lok Sabha polls.
In his tweets, he said the BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights, and that it has become India's preferred party.
"The BJP stands tall due to its democratic ethos and patriotic zeal. This is a party that is always on the ground, at the forefront of helping fellow Indians. Our development work has endeared the party to all sections of society, across the length and breadth of India," Modi said.
"I am confident that the entire family of BJP Karyakartas would be working day and night to ensure that our party and our allies are blessed yet again by the people of India. In the last 5 years lots have been done and we want to do much more for the country," he added.
On the occasion, BJP president Amit Shah called upon party workers to put in an "untiring effort" to build a new India under Modi.
Modi also put out a short video featuring speeches of party's founders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, besides those of him and Shah.
The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party - an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.
In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats for the first time in 2014.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
