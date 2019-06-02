'Our Embassy at Your Service': S Jaishankar Signals Continuing Sushma Swaraj's Social Media Outreach

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'Our Embassy at Your Service': S Jaishankar Signals Continuing Sushma Swaraj's Social Media Outreach
In a series of tweets, Jaishankar responded to calls for help by several Indians abroad, assuring them that Indian missions in respective countries were trying to address their issues.
File photo of MEA S Jaishankar.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday responded to tweets by several Indians abroad seeking help, signalling continuation of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj's social media outreach in assisting people in distress.
Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily accessible External Affairs Minister who helped the diaspora in distress through Twitter.
In a series of tweets, Jaishankar responded to calls for help by several Indians abroad, assuring them that Indian missions in respective countries were trying to address their issues.
When one Mahalakshmi tweeted seeking help to her family members whose passports were lost in Italy during a trip, Jaishankar said, "Our Embassy in Rome/ Consul General in Munich will extend all assistance. Please be in touch with them @IndiainItaly @cgmunich."
The new external affairs minister also responded to a Twitter user's request for help in finding her husband in Kuwait and bringing him to India. She said her husband was not responding to court summons and living peacefully in Kuwait.
To this, Jaishankar tweeted: "Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them @indembkwt."
Responding to another on national education policy, he said it was a only a draft report and that no language will be imposed.
"The National Education Policy as submitted to the Minister HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State Governments will be consulted. Only after this the draft report will be finalised. GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," he said.
As the draft education policy recommends introduction of Hindi from pre-school, there have been voices of opposition, especially from Tamil Nadu, to the recommendation.
In his first official Twitter post, Jaishankar on Saturday said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of Swaraj.
"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," he said.
In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked the seasoned diplomat to helm the key ministry, nearly 16 months after he retired as foreign secretary.
Jaishankar served as foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and both he and Swaraj, the external affairs minister in the previous government, were credited for bringing vibrancy in India's foreign policy.
Jaishankar's appointment is seen as Modi's attempt to add further strategic heft to India's external engagement.
"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji @VMBJP," Jaishankar said in another tweet on Saturday.
As external affairs minister in the previous government, Swaraj was known for prompt response on Twitter in addressing grievances of overseas Indians.
Her interaction with the diaspora through social media, established her as someone who can be reached in distress with just the click of a mouse.
