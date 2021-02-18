Our Politics Needs More Like E Sreedharan: Congress' Milind Deora Heaps Praises on New BJP Member

Congress spokesperson Milind Deora on Thursday heaped praises on India's 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, who is set to make an entry into politics as he joins BJP months ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. The Congress leader hailed Sreedharan as a "thorough professional" and said the country's politics needs people like him.

"One needn’t be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan’s entry into active politics. A thorough professional & one of the county’s most accomplished engineer-bureaucrats, E Sreedharan belongs to all of India. Our politics needs more like him," Deora tweeted.

One needn’t be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan’s entry into active politics.A thorough professional & one of the county’s most accomplished engineer-bureaucrats, E Sreedharan belongs to all of India.Our politics needs more like him.— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 18, 2021

However, as is evident from the past, his tweet might not go down well with the leaders of the grand old party.

Deora's congratulatary tweet to Arvind Kejriwal for his third consecutive victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections and expression of admiration had invited the ire of his party colleagues last year.

In February last year, he had posted a gushing video of Kejriwal listing out achievements of the AAP government, Deora and said Delhi managed to double its revenues to ₹60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years.

In a sharp rebuke, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had directed Deora "to reflect about (his) own role... performance... in (his) state and constituency".

Responding to Deora’s open praise for the rival party, senior party leader Ajay Maken lambasted him by asking him "leave Congress" and not propagate "half-baked facts."

"Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," tweeted Maken, who has served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past.