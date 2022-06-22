In 2023, Won't Support Any Party Without Tipraland Promise in Writing: Pradyut Bikram Manikya | Exclusive

For his followers, he is the ‘Maharaja’ of Tripura, who is fiercely fighting for the rights of the indigenous people. Pradyut Bikram Manikya is also the chief of Tipra Motha, which demands a separate Tipraland.
Amid the campaigning for the bypolls on four seats, Manikya told News18 exclusively how government formation is not possible without their support, and they would support only those who promise “Tipraland in writing”.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
Why are you asking for Tipra Motha, a separate Greater Tipraland?
In a short interview, it is tough to explain the difficulty indigenous people of Tripura face after its merger into the Indian Union. But in short, Tipra Motha stands for the constitutional rights of indigenous people.
In India, the numbers are not with us, they are with the people who have maximum population and we have to safeguard our constitutional and political rights, largely because of migration of Hindus from East Pakistan now Bangladesh. We understand their problem, they should be given refugee status. However, this abnormal influx has caused indigenous people to end up on the wrong side and we have lost out on a lot of aspects — from economic development and education to language, identity and land rights.
The demand for Tipraland is to safeguard the rights of indigenous people without taking away the rights of the prosecuted Hindus who have come from East Pakistan. At times, there is a confusion. Just because we are demanding Tipraland as per our constitutional rights, does not mean that we want to take away the rights of people who have sought refuge in India.
We cannot criticise each other, we need to help each other. That is the only way of solving the problem.