Oussudu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

3. Oussudu (ऊसुडु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Oussudu is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 32,336 eligible electors, of which 15,153 were male, 17,181 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Oussudu in 2021 is 1134.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 28,973 eligible electors, of which 13,813 were male, 15,159 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,770 eligible electors, of which 12,098 were male, 12,672 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Oussudu in 2016 was 11. In 2011, there were 7.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, E. Theeppainthan of INC won in this seat by defeating Sai J Saravanan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 2,330 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Karthikeyan of AINRC won in this seat defeating A. Elumalai of DMK by a margin of 5,158 votes which was 22.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 58.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 3. Oussudu Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Oussudu are: P Karthikeyan (INC), Ak Sai J Saravanan Kumar (BJP), Geetha Priya (NTK), K Sankar (MNM), R Babou (DMDK), M Ramesh (IJK), Muthalu Vengadesan (AMMK), Abimannan (IND), N Ambigapathy (IND), S Sanjiv Ganthi (IND), A Murali (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.72%, while it was 91.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 3. Oussudu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 31. In 2011 there were 31 polling stations.

EXTENT:

3. Oussudu constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Villianur Commune Panchayat (Part) - Sedarapet, Karasur, Thuthipet, Thondamanatham, Ramanathapuram, Pillaiyarkuppam, Koodapakkam, Ulaivaikkal and Oussudu, Kurumbapet Gram Panchayat(Part) - Ward Nos.1 to 4. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Oussudu is 33 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Oussudu is: 11°56’34.4"N 79°43’52.7"E.

