Ousted Uttarakhand CM Cries Conspiracy, Likens Himself to Mahabharata's Abhimanyu

Days after his unceremonious exit as Uttarakhand chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat feels a conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the top job. The Doiwala MLA says he came out clean from the “black den of politics" during his close to four-year term and still has no idea why he was removed. Addressing supporters in his constituency on Thursday, Rawat referred to the Mahabharata to explain his situation. He equated himself with Abhimanyu. According to the epic, Abhimanyu, the son of Pandava prince Arjun, was killed by the Kauravas through deceit in the battle of Kurukshetra.

“Mother Draupadi asked the Pandavas to avenge the death of Abhimanyu who was killed by deception. Despite being the mother of Abhimanyu, Draupadi did not cry and she insisted only on taking revenge from the Kauravas,” he said, as his supporters cheered. “Such incidents (removal of a chief minister) are part of the political system. You should feel proud that I came clean out of the black den of politics.”

Rawat had to resign from the post following complaints of not taking decisions and many in the party felt that this would cost the BJP in the assembly elections to be held next year. Some opinion polls too indicated that he was below average in performance. Rawat became the latest in Uttarakhand’s long line of chief ministers who failed to finish their term. He enjoyed a clean image but triggered a controversy in 2019 by claiming that the cow is the only animal that exhales oxygen and living in close proximity to cows could cure tuberculosis.

The BJP leader told News18 on Thursday that he has seen party workers distressed and emotional after his ouster as CM.

“I am still clueless why I have been removed (as the chief minister),” he retorted when asked why he feels a conspiracy was hatched against him. “Kuch aisa hi samajh lijiye (seems that way),” he added.

The ruling BJP this month replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as chief minister with Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat. The hill state will go to polls early next year.