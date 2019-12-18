Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Out of Desperation': Prithviraj Chavan Accuses Fadnavis of Posting 'Doctored Videos' of AMU Students' Protest

Chavan said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Out of Desperation': Prithviraj Chavan Accuses Fadnavis of Posting 'Doctored Videos' of AMU Students' Protest
File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday accused former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of posting online "doctored videos" of protest by AMU students "out of desperation".

Chavan said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

He tagged an Alt news report which said students of the Uttar Pradesh-based Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had not raised "anti-Hindu" slogans during their protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The video was tweeted by several BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, in the last two days.

"It is sad to see that former CM Devendra Fadnavis is spreading doctored videos out of desperation. He or his office must check veracity of the videos," Chavan said in a tweet.

"As a former home minister and responsible leader of opposition, he must restrain from spreading hateful and possibly fake information," the former chief minister added.

Hundreds of students of the AMU protested against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday and clashed with police. The police later used batons and teargas to disperse them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram