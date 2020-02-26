Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Out of India, Rahul Gandhi Skips CWC Meet on Northeast Delhi Violence

The party is likely to evolve a strategy on the continued violence in Delhi, following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Out of India, Rahul Gandhi Skips CWC Meet on Northeast Delhi Violence
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 18 lives, the Congress top leadership started deliberations on the issue at a meeting of its working committee on Wednesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top leaders like Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting as he is abroad, sources said.

The party is likely to evolve a strategy on the continued violence in Delhi, following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Congress is against the CAA and has urged the government to keep it in abeyance or take it back as it is causing concern among a major section of the country's population, especially the Muslim community.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 18 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram