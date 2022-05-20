Out of Jail after 27 Months, Azam Khan Dodges Question on SP Chief, 'Thanks All' Who Stood by Him

Mohammad Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur, on Friday walked out of jail after 27 months to a warm welcome from his supporters as reached his home in Rampur.

Although the SP leader avoided direct questions on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a cryptic answer he made it clear that things were not as bad as projected in the media.

On being asked if he was unhappy with the SP chief, he dodged the question. When asked why he was not being made the Leader of Opposition of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly despite being a senior leader, Khan quipped, “It is because I am more senior than the post.”

ON POLITICIANS VISITING HIM IN JAIL

“I am thankful to all those who stood by me, those who came to meet me, all those whom I could not meet and all those who were concerned about me. I am thankful to all as I think I am a person who was put on the Number One spot on the list of mafias during the elections. My name came first, Mukhtar Ansari’s was next and Ateeq Ahmad was third. I want to know from people and you all that how can a person whose car has never touched anyone, who has never raised his hand at anyone be declared mafia? Even the honourable judges wondered how I was kept in jail for two years despite no evidence.”

Narrating an instance when sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate had gone to interrogate him in jail, Khan said, “The ED people came to me and asked if I had any properties in foreign countries or any bank accounts. I said that I was not getting angry at their questions, but instead I was ashamed that I had nothing.”

ON POLITICAL PARTIES

Replying to questions on the sympathy from other parties and alleged neglect by his own party, Khan replied: “Once there was a person who took out his mother’s heart for his lover. But on his way he fell down along with the heart. At that moment, a voice came from mother’s heart and asked if the person was alright.”

On being asked if the SP top leadership spoke to him over the phone during his time in jail, Khan stated that he hasn’t had a mobile phone for the past three-and-a-half years and he doesn’t even want to keep one.

As per sources, Yadav might visit Rampur on Saturday to meet Khan.

ON THE CASE

Narrating his tale, Khan said, “My own people are behind my sorrows, first they came and claimed that I had forcefully taken their land. They were all paid compensation by cheques, they went to Hajj twice with that money and bought more land somewhere else. Now they have lost the case.”

The SP leader also claimed that a cop threatened him with an encounter in jail.

He thanked his counsel and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and even thanked the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of his issue and granting him interim bail.

