Outage Hits Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Rally as he Takes Dig at Predecessor for Shoddy Power Supply

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was left red-faced during one of his meetings in Satna on Thursday when a power cut eclipsed his attack on his predecessor Digvijaya Singh.Chouhan was in Satna’s Uchehra town as part of his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ and was mocking the former chief minister for his inability to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during his rule when the power went off at the venue, sending those present into peals of laughter.Chouhan then asked the public to switch on the lights of their mobile phones and finished his speech.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Congress was responsible for the incident.Chouhan had started his Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Ujjain on July 14, pledging to return to power again.