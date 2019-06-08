Outcome Budget an Admission by AAP Govt of its Complete Failure, Says BJP
If CM Arvind Kejriwal could not fulfil his promise of providing free Wi-Fi services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide free travel to women in metro trains and buses, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari asked.
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The outcome budget for 2019-20 is an admission by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of its "complete failure" to govern the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.
If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not fulfil his promise of providing free Wi-Fi services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide free travel to women in metro trains and buses, Tiwari said.
The AAP has recently proposed to provide free rides to women in metro trains and buses.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the outcome budget of his government, which showed that its delayed ambitious project to provide Wi-Fi would materialise next year.
"Through its outcome budget, the Kejriwal government is admitting that it has completely failed to run the city government," Tiwari said.
He said the Delhi government had to install CCTV cameras in the city, provide free Wi-Fi services and start new buses, including e-buses, but failed to do so.
"These are the schemes for which the ruling party had made promises at the time of Assembly election in 2015," he said.
The people of Delhi are ready to elect the BJP in the next Assembly election, he claimed.
"People very well know that Delhi will develop only when there is a BJP government in Delhi, besides the Modi government at the Centre. There is only one narrative in the lanes, mohallas and chaupals and that is, Kejriwal should go and the BJP should come to power in Delhi," he said.
In the 2015 Assembly election, the AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s