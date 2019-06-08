Outcome Budget an Admission by AAP Govt of its Complete Failure, Says BJP

New Delhi: The outcome budget for 2019-20 is an admission by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of its "complete failure" to govern the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not fulfil his promise of providing free Wi-Fi services in the four-and-a-half years, how would he be able to provide free travel to women in metro trains and buses, Tiwari said.

The AAP has recently proposed to provide free rides to women in metro trains and buses.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the outcome budget of his government, which showed that its delayed ambitious project to provide Wi-Fi would materialise next year.

"Through its outcome budget, the Kejriwal government is admitting that it has completely failed to run the city government," Tiwari said.

He said the Delhi government had to install CCTV cameras in the city, provide free Wi-Fi services and start new buses, including e-buses, but failed to do so.

"These are the schemes for which the ruling party had made promises at the time of Assembly election in 2015," he said.

The people of Delhi are ready to elect the BJP in the next Assembly election, he claimed.

"People very well know that Delhi will develop only when there is a BJP government in Delhi, besides the Modi government at the Centre. There is only one narrative in the lanes, mohallas and chaupals and that is, Kejriwal should go and the BJP should come to power in Delhi," he said.

In the 2015 Assembly election, the AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats.