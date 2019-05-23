English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Outer Manipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Outer Manipur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Outer Manipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Manipur in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 67.59%. The estimated literacy level of Outer Manipur is 75.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thangso Baite of INC won in this seat by defeating the NPF candidate by a margin of 15,637 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Thangso Baite of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PDA candidate by a margin of 1,19,798 votes which was 15.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.20% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Outer Manipur was: Thangso Baite (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,54,314 men, 4,64,695 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Outer Manipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Outer Manipur is: 25.116667 94.366667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाहरी मणिपुर, मणिपुर (Hindi); বাহির মণিপুর, মণিপুুর (Bengali); बाह्य मणिपूर, मणिपूर (Marathi); ઓટર મનિપુર, મણીપુર (Gujarati); மணிப்பூர் வெளிப்பகுதி, மணிப்பூர் (Tamil); ఔటర్ మణిపూర్, మణిపుర్ (Telugu); ಔಟರ್ ಮಣಿಪುರ, ಮಣಿಪುರ (Kannada); ഔട്ടർ മണിപ്പുർ, മണിപുർ (Malayalam).
Outer Manipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NPP
--
--
Thangminlien Kipgen
INC
--
--
Shri. K. James
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NCP
--
--
Angam Karung Kom
IND
--
--
Leikhan Kaipu
NEIDP
--
--
Ashang Kasar
NPF
--
--
Lorho S. Pfoze
BJP
--
--
Houlim Shokhopao Mate @ Benjamin
JD(U)
--
--
Shri Hangkhanpau Taithul
