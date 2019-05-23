Outer Manipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Outer Manipur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NPP -- -- Thangminlien Kipgen INC -- -- Shri. K. James NOTA -- -- Nota NCP -- -- Angam Karung Kom IND -- -- Leikhan Kaipu NEIDP -- -- Ashang Kasar NPF -- -- Lorho S. Pfoze BJP -- -- Houlim Shokhopao Mate @ Benjamin JD(U) -- -- Shri Hangkhanpau Taithul

2. Outer Manipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Manipur in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 67.59%. The estimated literacy level of Outer Manipur is 75.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thangso Baite of INC won in this seat by defeating the NPF candidate by a margin of 15,637 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Thangso Baite of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PDA candidate by a margin of 1,19,798 votes which was 15.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.20% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Outer Manipur was: Thangso Baite (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,54,314 men, 4,64,695 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Outer Manipur is: 25.116667 94.366667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाहरी मणिपुर, मणिपुर (Hindi); বাহির মণিপুর, মণিপুুর (Bengali); बाह्य मणिपूर, मणिपूर (Marathi); ઓટર મનિપુર, મણીપુર (Gujarati); மணிப்பூர் வெளிப்பகுதி, மணிப்பூர் (Tamil); ఔటర్ మణిపూర్, మణిపుర (Telugu); ಔಟರ್ ಮಣಿಪುರ, ಮಣಿಪುರ (Kannada); ഔട്ടർ മണിപ്പുർ, മണിപുർ (Malayalam)