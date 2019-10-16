Outsiders Causing Loss of Opportunities to Locals in Maharashtra, Says Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray said although several RSS sympathisers lived in Thane and the party close to the right wing organisation (BJP) was in power, the town was in poor shape.
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Thane: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has said the large scale influx of outsiders in Maharashtra is causing loss of opportunities for locals, and burdening the state's cities and towns.
Addressing a rally at Dombivili in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday night while campaigning for his party candidates, Thackeray said although several RSS sympathisers lived here and the party close to the right wing organisation (BJP) was in power, the town was in poor shape.
"The issues that our cities and towns face today are because of the influx of outsiders, especially in Thane district. Because of this, locals lose opportunities," he
said.
"Just as Yavatmal district is known for the most number of farmer suicides, Dombivili is known as the 'bakal' (damaged) town," he said.
The MNS chief alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was "lying" in his speeches, and dubbed former CM Prithviraj Chavan a "non-performer".
