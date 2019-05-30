Outspoken Giriraj Singh Sworn in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 2.0

Giriraj Singh, a former minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises, was on Thursday sworn in as a Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.A former MP from Nawada, Singh has formerly served as minister of Cooperative, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the government of Bihar.Singh contested from Begusarai, a seat from where he claimed he was not comfortable since his stronghold was Nawada. After much back and forth with the party, Singh fought from Begusarai against Left candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh had camped in Delhi for days, protesting the move and refusing to start his campaign. He eventually defeated Kumar by a record of four lakh votes.Singh's campaign, though, attracted flak from the Election Commission, prompting a notice."I want to say that those who don't say Vande Mataram can't worship the motherland - Giriraj's father and grandfather died on the Simaria ghat by the banks of the Ganga and did not need a grave. You on the other hand, need three-arm's-length of land. If you don't do it, the country will never forgive you," he had said, his remarks targeting the minority community.Singh had served as the co-operative minister in Bihar from 2005 to 2010 and as animal husbandry minister from 2010 to 2013. One of the most vocal Modi supporters, Singh was one of the 11 ministers dismissed by Nitish Kumar after the JDU-BJP alliance broke off.The former minister has landed in a soup for a number of controversial statements, including one in 2016 in which he had advocated that Hindus needed to increase their population. The same year, he had also said that the country’s population should be controlled by ensuring that families across all religions have the same number of children.