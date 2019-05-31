Outspoken Giriraj Singh to Take Charge as Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Outspoken Giriraj Singh to Take Charge as Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
One of the most vocal supporters of PM Narendra Modi, Singh was one of the 11 ministers dismissed by Nitish Kumar after the JDU-BJP alliance broke off in Bihar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Giriraj Singh, the former minister of state for micro, has now been given as Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.
A former MP from Nawada, Singh has formerly served as minister of Cooperative, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the government of Bihar.
Performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Singh contested from Begusarai, a seat from where he claimed he was not comfortable since his stronghold was Nawada. After much back and forth with the party, Singh fought from Begusarai against Left candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh had camped in Delhi for days, protesting the move and refusing to start his campaign. He eventually defeated Kumar by a record of four lakh votes.
Singh's campaign, though, attracted flak from the Election Commission, prompting a notice.
"I want to say that those who don't say Vande Mataram can't worship the motherland - Giriraj's father and grandfather died on the Simaria ghat by the banks of the Ganga and did not need a grave. You on the other hand, need three-arm's-length of land. If you don't do it, the country will never forgive you," he had said, his remarks targeting the minority community.
Political past
Singh had served as the co-operative minister in Bihar from 2005 to 2010 and as animal husbandry minister from 2010 to 2013. One of the most vocal Modi supporters, Singh was one of the 11 ministers dismissed by Nitish Kumar after the JDU-BJP alliance broke off.
The former minister has landed in a soup for a number of controversial statements, including one in 2016 in which he had advocated that Hindus needed to increase their population. The same year, he had also said that the country’s population should be controlled by ensuring that families across all religions have the same number of children.
A former MP from Nawada, Singh has formerly served as minister of Cooperative, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the government of Bihar.
Performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Singh contested from Begusarai, a seat from where he claimed he was not comfortable since his stronghold was Nawada. After much back and forth with the party, Singh fought from Begusarai against Left candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh had camped in Delhi for days, protesting the move and refusing to start his campaign. He eventually defeated Kumar by a record of four lakh votes.
Singh's campaign, though, attracted flak from the Election Commission, prompting a notice.
"I want to say that those who don't say Vande Mataram can't worship the motherland - Giriraj's father and grandfather died on the Simaria ghat by the banks of the Ganga and did not need a grave. You on the other hand, need three-arm's-length of land. If you don't do it, the country will never forgive you," he had said, his remarks targeting the minority community.
Political past
Singh had served as the co-operative minister in Bihar from 2005 to 2010 and as animal husbandry minister from 2010 to 2013. One of the most vocal Modi supporters, Singh was one of the 11 ministers dismissed by Nitish Kumar after the JDU-BJP alliance broke off.
The former minister has landed in a soup for a number of controversial statements, including one in 2016 in which he had advocated that Hindus needed to increase their population. The same year, he had also said that the country’s population should be controlled by ensuring that families across all religions have the same number of children.
#NewsAlert -- Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) takes the oath of office.#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/AVHZCzST3H— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure Along Indian Border Till June 15
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results