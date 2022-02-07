'Outstanding, Demolished False Theories': Amit Shah, Rajnath Laud PM Modi's Parl Speech; Kejriwal Hits Out

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh lauded the PM’s address calling it outstanding.

Posting a link on Twitter of PM Modi’s speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to everyone to listen to Modi’s speech. “Narendra Modi Ji made it clear that the new India will not stop due to any obstacle and negativity. Modiji has changed the scale of thinking in the country, due to which India has turned the biggest pandemic of the century into an opportunity and laid the foundation of a golden self-reliant tomorrow. Must listen to this speech," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister, in his speech, said the way India handled the COVID-19 pandemic is an example for the world. He also tore into the Congress for questioning his government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and accused the party of instigating separatism and indulging in “blind opposition".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the PM demolished many false theories propagated by the opposition parties.

“Outstanding speech by PM Sh. Narendramodi in Lok Sabha today. PM demolished many false theories propagated by the Opposition parties. India will continue its forward march on road to development and prosperity. Everybody should watch his speech,” Rajnath Singh said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit out the PM Modi’s speech and called it false. “The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said the Congress “crossed all limits" during the COVID pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns and COVID norms, the Congress was standing at Mumbai Station and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states, he said. “You have committed a big sin," he added.

During his nearly 100-minute speech, he also accused the opposition party of indulging in “blind opposition" and strengthening separatism. It is true that criticism is the ornament of a vibrant democracy, but “blind opposition" is an “insult to democracy", he said.

The Prime Minister noted that if the BJP loses one election its ecosystem works on it for months and slammed the Congress, saying that after so many defeats, “neither your arrogance goes away, nor your ecosystem allows your arrogance to go away". Modi said it would have been good if the Opposition would have accepted and welcomed with an open heart whatever the country has achieved by ‘Sabka prayas’.

