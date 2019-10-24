Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Ovala - Majiwada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ओवळा-माजीवडा): Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
146. Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,47,645 eligible electors, of which 2,43,922 were male, 2,03,712 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 115 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,70,547 eligible electors, of which 2,04,304 were male, 1,66,242 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 115 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,10,341.
Ovala - Majiwada has an elector sex ratio of 835.15.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10906 votes which was 5.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.75% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9041 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.03% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 146. Ovala - Majiwada Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 40.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.35%, while it was 46.83 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.75%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 401 polling stations in 146. Ovala - Majiwada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 390.
Extent: 146. Ovala - Majiwada constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: 1.Thane Tehsil (Part) - Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 9 to16, 37 to 40, 45 and Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 9 and 11.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ovala - Majiwada is: 19.2677 72.9237.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ovala - Majiwada results.
