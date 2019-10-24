Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ovala - Majiwada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ओवळा-माजीवडा): Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of Shiv Sena Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Pratap Baburao Sarnaik
WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Ovala - Majiwada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ओवळा-माजीवडा): Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of Shiv Sena Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

146. Ovala - Majiwada (ओवळा-माजीवडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,47,645 eligible electors, of which 2,43,922 were male, 2,03,712 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 115 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ovala - Majiwada Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
24827
67.81%
Pratap Baburao Sarnaik
INC
4318
11.79%
Chavan Vikrant Bhimsen
MNS
3388
9.25%
Sandeep Dinkar Pachange
IND
1358
3.71%
Sanaullah Majhar Husain Chaudhari
NOTA
1026
2.80%
Nota
VBA
846
2.31%
Divekar Kishor Taterao
IND
194
0.53%
Dheeraj Pandey
BSP
175
0.48%
Tirpude Uttam Kisanrao
BMKP
153
0.42%
Atulla Zakaulla Khan
IND
80
0.22%
Ravindra Sitaram Dunghav
MKS
80
0.22%
Sagar Ravindra Salunkhe
IND
53
0.14%
Salman Azimulla Hashmi
SBP
46
0.13%
Vikas Krishna Mukadam
JP
41
0.11%
Rampravesh M. Chaubey
AMPI
30
0.08%
Santosh Pandit Katarnavare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,70,547 eligible electors, of which 2,04,304 were male, 1,66,242 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 115 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,10,341.

Ovala - Majiwada has an elector sex ratio of 835.15.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10906 votes which was 5.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.75% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9041 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 146. Ovala - Majiwada Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 40.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.35%, while it was 46.83 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 401 polling stations in 146. Ovala - Majiwada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 390.

Extent: 146. Ovala - Majiwada constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: 1.Thane Tehsil (Part) - Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 9 to16, 37 to 40, 45 and Thane Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No 9 and 11.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ovala - Majiwada is: 19.2677 72.9237.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ovala - Majiwada results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
