Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Over 2,000 Cops to Be Deployed to Guard Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Ceremony

Police personnel in civil clothes will also be deployed, the official said, adding that drones and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the crowd.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 2,000 Cops to Be Deployed to Guard Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Ceremony
Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve reviewing security arrangements at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai: At least 2,000 police personnel will guard the Shivaji Park here on Thursday evening as part of the elaborate security arrangements being made for the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra, a police official said.

The iconic venue will turn into a virtual fortress as personnel drawn from various security forces, including Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, State Reserve Police Force, Local Armed Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Dog squads will also be on duty to maintain a vigil at the sprawling ground, located in Dadar area, he said. Police personnel in civil clothes will also be deployed, the official said, adding that drones and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the crowd.

"People will not be allowed to carry any bags, including those meant to keep laptops, and water bottles inside the park," he said.

Frisking of every individual will be done before being allowed to enter the venue, he added.

Shiv Sainiks are emotionally connected to the Shivaji Park as it is the place where party founder late Bal Thackeray used to address his Dussehra rallies, a tradition still kept alive by his son Uddhav Thackeray.

Senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vinoy Choube, reviewed the security preparations at the venue on Wednesday, the official said.

They also discussed issues like parking of vehicles for the invitees and VIPs and traffic management.

Political leaders cutting across party lines, celebrities, businessmen and industrialists are expected to witness Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony, he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader MK Stalin have been invited for the function.

The Sena has also invited nearly 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, a party leader earlier said.

Shiv Sena president Thackeray will take oath as chief minister as leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' formed by his party alongwith the Congress and the NCP.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park, and said holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature.

The high court in 2010 declared the area as a 'silence zone' after an NGP filed a PIL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram