Over 25 Percent Voter Turnout in Initial Hours of Polling in DDC Polls in J&K

The voter turnout in the initial hours of polling for the third phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday was over 25 per cent, officials said. Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded highest 41.60 percent polling in the valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled highest 43.83 percent votes till 11 am. As per figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner (SEC), in Kashmir division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 15.90 percent, Bandipora 32.36 percent, Baramulla 12.6 per cent, Ganderbal 7.38 percent, Budgam 28.11 percent, Pulwama 5.43 percent, Shopian 10.09 percent, Kulgam 41.60 percent and Anantnag 7.65 percent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.03 percent, Doda 28.28 percent, Ramban 35.30 percent, Reasi 39.24 percent, Kathua 31.66 percent, Samba 39.85 percent, Jammu 39.31 percent, Rajouri 43.83 percent and Poonch 35.22 percent till 11:00 am. Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64 percent while Jammu division recorded 37.17 percent till 11 am.

In phase 3 of DDC elections, voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division, for which 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division have been set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner. As many as 7,37,648 electors are eligible to cast their votes in phase 3 which includes 385675 men and 351973 women.

Polling is also being held for vacant panch and sarpanch constituencies as well. Out of the 126 constituencies, polling will take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray, officials said. Forty sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed, they said. Similarly, in panch by-elections, there are 1738 constituencies, and out of them 798 have been elected unopposed.