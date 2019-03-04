English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 250 Terrorists Killed in Balakot Air Strikes, Claims Amit Shah; Cong Accuses BJP of 'Milking' IAF Action
The BJP chief also hit out at the Opposition for demanding proof of the air strikes, saying such statements 'brought a smile to Pakistan's face'.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Credit: ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at Amit Shah for politicising the air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan’s Balakot after the BJP chief said on Sunday that over 250 terrorists were killed in the operation.
Shah, who was addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed, “everyone thought there could be no surgical strikes”. “But under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, the government carried out an air strike and killed more than 250 terrorists,” the BJP chief said. Neither the government nor the air force has released any official figure on the casualties after the IAF action.
He also hit out at the Opposition for demanding proof of the air strikes, saying such statements “brought a smile to Pakistan's face”. “If they cannot support the armed forces, they should at least learn to keep quiet,” he added.
Shah’s statements, however, did not go down well with the Congress, with senior leader Manish Tewari accusing the BJP of “milking” the air strikes for political gains.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram too said he was ready to believe the government but if the Centre wanted the world to believe the air strikes and their impact on terror camps in Pakistan, then the Prime Minister must desist from Opposition bashing. He also asked who had put out a figure of 300-350 casualties in the air strike.
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early last week and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike came two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The issue, however, turned political after several opposition leaders raised doubts on the veracity of the claims and demanded proof of the destroyed camps.
Shah, who was addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed, “everyone thought there could be no surgical strikes”. “But under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, the government carried out an air strike and killed more than 250 terrorists,” the BJP chief said. Neither the government nor the air force has released any official figure on the casualties after the IAF action.
He also hit out at the Opposition for demanding proof of the air strikes, saying such statements “brought a smile to Pakistan's face”. “If they cannot support the armed forces, they should at least learn to keep quiet,” he added.
Shah’s statements, however, did not go down well with the Congress, with senior leader Manish Tewari accusing the BJP of “milking” the air strikes for political gains.
AVM RGK Kapoor said "it would be premature to say that what is the number of casualties that we have been able to inflict on those camps and what is the number of deaths," BUT @AmitShah says over 250 Terrorists killed in airstrike. Is this not milking Air Strikes for Politics????— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) 4 March 2019
Former finance minister P Chidambaram too said he was ready to believe the government but if the Centre wanted the world to believe the air strikes and their impact on terror camps in Pakistan, then the Prime Minister must desist from Opposition bashing. He also asked who had put out a figure of 300-350 casualties in the air strike.
As a proud citizen I am prepared to believe my government. But if we want the world to believe, government must make the effort, not indulge in Opposition-bashing.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 4 March 2019
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early last week and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike came two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The issue, however, turned political after several opposition leaders raised doubts on the veracity of the claims and demanded proof of the destroyed camps.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- The Ultimate Recap of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 2, Petition Filed Against Priyanka Chopra in Pakistan
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- Mandhana-Led India Look to Defy Odds Against Fancied England in T20Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results