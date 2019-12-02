Over 2,800 Police Personnel to be Deployed for By-elections to 4 Seats in Bengaluru
Section 144 of IPC will be imposed in KR Puram, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar constituencies from December 3-6 and sale of liquor will be banned in these area till 6pm on December 5.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: December 5 will see bypolls in four assembly constituencies within Bengaluru and the city police have made adequate arrangements to keep a check on the law and order situation.
“Fourteen ACPs, 30 Inspectors, 68 PSIs, 160 ASIs, 1,666 Constables are going to be deployed and a total of 102 sector mobiles will also be on the ground. As for the striking force, 10 Central Para Military forces (CRPF) and RAF along with 38 platoons of KSRP and 40 Central reserve forces and three quick reaction teams will also be on call,” said Bengaluru City commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
A total of 1,064 polling booths have been identified, of which 238 are critical and 836 are normal booths. Striking forces will assist the observers elected by the election commission in these areas. These four constituencies along with Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural have 28 police stations. So far, 620 preventive arrests have been made.
Sixteen cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct have been registered and 11 cases under the IT Act. Total cash of over Rs 15 lakh has been seized till date, a statement by the police revealed.
