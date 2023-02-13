'Over 2L Jobs Expected': Punjab CM Mann Spells Out Investment Figures Amid Oppn Claims of Misgovernance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reacted to opposition’s claims of “misgovernance" under the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule in the state. He said there are much more investments expected with a two-day Investment Summit in Mohali to be held from February 23.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The investments are expected to generate over 2.4 lakh jobs in different sectors and Punjab received investments worth Rs 38,175 crore in various sectors after AAP came to power 11 months ago."

Mann also said special sessions will be held on agri-food processing, textiles, healthcare, education, tourism, IT, and start-ups during the Mohali summit.

Talking about his visits to Germany, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, he said he sought investments in Punjab and met industry leaders there. Here are some details about the investments he listed:

Real estate, housing and infrastructure got investments worth Rs 11,853 crore and would generate 1.22 lakh jobs.

The manufacturing sector with Rs 5,981 crore would generate 39,952 jobs.

The alloy and steel sector with Rs 3,889 crore was expected to generate 9,257 jobs.

The textiles and apparels sector with Rs 3,305 crore would create 13,753 jobs.

The agriculture, food processing and beverages sector with Rs 2,854 crore would provide 16,638 jobs.

The healthcare with Rs 2,157 crore would provide 4,510 jobs.

Tata Steel (Fortune 500) was investing Rs 2,600 crore in the secondary steel sector in Ludhiana.

Sanathan Polycot was investing Rs 1,600 crore in the man-made fiber sector in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Nabha Power (L&T) Rs 641 crore in the power sector in Patiala; Toppan (Japan) Rs 548 crore in the packaging sector at SBS Nagar.

Nestle (Switzerland) Rs 423 crore in the food processing sector in Moga.

Vardhman Special Steels (Aichi Steel, Japan) Rs 342 crore in the hybrid steel sector in Ludhiana.

Freudenberg (Vibracoustics, Germany) Rs 338 crore in the auto and auto components sector at Rupnagar.

Bebo Technologies Rs 300 crore in the IT sector at SAS Nagar.

HUL (UK) Rs 281 crore in Patiala and Cargill India (USA) Rs 160 crore in the animal feed sector in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Lastly, CM Mann denied reports of an industrial unit from the state was migrating to Uttar Pradesh. He said the state had taken a leap towards being power surplus after the resumption of the coal supply from the Pachwara mine.

On possible trade with Pakistan, Mann said there was no point of any trade relations with the country when it was engaged in creating cross-border disturbances.

Read all the Latest Politics News here