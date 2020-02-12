Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
News18 English

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Over 50% Newly Elected Delhi MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR Analysis

An analysis of the declarations made by the Delhi MLAs reveals that 43 of them face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Image for representation

New Delhi: Thirty-seven of the 70 newly elected MLAs of Delhi have declared serious criminal cases against themselves which include attempt to murder, and at least one related to rape, according to a study.

An analysis of the declarations made by these MLAs reveals that 43 of them face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women, as per a study by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-government organisation working on electoral reforms.

Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Of the 13, one has declared cases related to rape.

In the previous assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The study also finds that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore each.

Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 62 AAP legislators is Rs 14.96 crores and eight BJP MLAs have average assets worth Rs 9.10 crore.

AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra, who has won from Mundka, has assets worth over Rs 292 crore and is the richest legislator in the new assembly.

He is followed by RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas, who has total assets worth over Rs 80 crores followed by Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand who has assets worth Rs 78 crores.

At Rs 76,000, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla has declared the least amount of asset.

The average assets per MLA in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 14.29 crore up from Rs 6.29 crores in 2015, the ADR report added.

