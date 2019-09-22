Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 65,000 Political Ads Removed from Haryana Govt Property Within 24 Hours Ahead of Polls

The model of conduct came in to force Saturday afternoon when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly election in the state.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
Over 65,000 Political Ads Removed from Haryana Govt Property Within 24 Hours Ahead of Polls
Representative Image.
Chandigarh: Over 65,000 political advertisements including wall writings, posters, banners and hoardings were removed from government property in Haryana to ensure compliance to the Model Code of Conduct, a senior official of the poll-bound state said on Sunday.

The model of conduct came in to force Saturday afternoon when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly election in the state.

"65,146 wall writings, posters, papers cutouts or hoardings, banners, flags and other such items have been removed from government property to prevent its defacement,"Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Aggarwal said on Sunday.

He said 4,964 wall writings, 17,553 posters, 7,543 paper defacements, 1,833 cutouts, 12,061 hoardings, 11,837 banners, 3,296 flags and 6,059 other forms of defacement were removed within 24 hours of the announcement of the elections.

Any unauthorized political advertisement at public property and spaces like railway station, bus stands, airports, railway bridges, roadways, government buses, electric or telephone poles, municipal or local body buildings are to be removed within 48 hours of poll announcement, he said.

All unauthorized political advertisements displayed at private property and subject to local law and courts' directions, if any, would be removed within 72 hours from the announcement of elections, he added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Dr Inder Jeet said that new voters could be registered till September 24.

About 1.83 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.

