Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Over 89 Lakh Young Voters to Play Key Role in Haryana Polls Tomorrow

There are over 3.82 lakh voters, many of them first-timers, who fall in the age group of 18-19 years while over 40 lakh are 20-29 years of age.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 89 Lakh Young Voters to Play Key Role in Haryana Polls Tomorrow
Representative image.

Chandigarh: Over 89 lakh young voters under 40 years of age are likely to play a crucial role in the Haryana assembly elections on Monday.

According to the Election Commission data, there are 89,42,668 voters who fall in this category, which forms a major chunk of over 1.83 eligible voters in the state.

There are over 3.82 lakh voters, many of them first-timers, who fall in the age group of 18-19 years while over 40 lakh are 20-29 years of age.

"There are 3,82,446 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, while 40,67,413 electorates are in the age group of 20 to 29 years. As many as 44,92,809 voters fall in the bracket of 30 to 39 years," Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said.

He said 35,67,536 voters fell in the age group of 40 to 49 years while 27,90,783 were 50 to 59 years of age.

There are 17,39,664 voters who are between 60 and 69 years while 8,22,958 voters are in the age group of 70 to 79 years.

As many as 4,18,961 voters are above 80, he said in an official release here.

Besides, there are over one lakh service voters.

Faridabad and Gurgaon districts have the maximum number of electorates-- over 15 lakh and 12 lakh, respectively--while Panchkula district has the lowest number (3.86 lakh) of voters in the state.

Agarwal said that polling for 90 assembly seats in the state would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Of the over 1.83 crore voters, over 85 lakh are women besides 252 transgenders. There are 1.7 lakh service voters.

As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, are in the fray these elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram