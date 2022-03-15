Over Half of UP, Punjab Assembly Lawmakers Facing Criminal Cases, 100 More than in 2017: ADR Reports

More than half of the newly elected MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh and 117-seat Punjab assemblies are facing criminal charges, as per reports from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Out of the 520 legislators in the two houses, 263 have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2017, a total of 159 MLAs from these houses were facing criminal charges.

Further, this time there are more crorepati MLAs as well. Up from 417 in 2017, 453 such lawmakers have been elected to the two houses this time.

UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 403 winning candidates in the 2022 assembly elections.

“Out of the 403 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 205 (51%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves,” the report said. In 2017, 143 (36%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

This time the UP assembly has 158 (39%) legislators who are facing serious criminal cases – those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc. In 2017, this number was 107 (26%).

Among those who are facing criminal charges, five have declared cases related to murder (Section 302 of Indian Penal Code), 29 have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section 307). Six have declared cases related to crimes against women, including cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) for one.

In the UP assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 255 seats, while the Samajwadi Party has bagged 111. The other seats went to Apna Dal (Soneylal) [12]; Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) [8]; Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) [6]; Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) [6]; Congress [2]; Jansatta Dal Loktantrik [2], and Bahujan Samaj Party [1].

In terms of political parties, 111 (44%) MLAs from BJP, 71 (64%) from SP, seven (88%) from RLD, four (67%) from SBSP, four (67%) from Nishad, three (25%) from Apna Dal (Soneylal), two each from Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and Congress, while one from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Further, 90 (35%) from BJP, 48 (43%) from SP, five (63%) from RLD, four each from SBSP and Nishad while two each from Apna Dal (Soneylal), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and Congress, and one from BSP have declared serious criminal cases.

The report also says that out of the 403 winning candidates, 366 (91%) are crorepatis, up from 322 (80%) MLAs in 2017.

PUNJAB

Punjab Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 117 winning candidates in the assembly polls. A total of 58 (50%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 27 (23%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2017, 16 (14%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves while 11 (9%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

One new MLA has declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against himself while two have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section 307). Three MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women, the report said.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 92 seats while the Congress bagged 18. The Shiromani Akali Dal got 3, the BJP 2, and the BSP 1.

Among the parties, 52 (57%) MLAs from AAP, three from Congress, two from SAD, and one from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Further, 23 (25%) from AAP, two each from Congress and SAD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed, 87 (74%) are crorepatis, down from 95 (81%) in 2017.

