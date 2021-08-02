Rajya Sabha's Productivity Dipped to 21% in 2nd Week of Parl Session Due to Continuous Disruptions

The productivity of Rajya Sabha has dropped to 13.70 per cent during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session as compared to 32.20 per cent during the first week due to the continuous disruptions of proceedings in Parliament by Opposition parties, said government sources, adding that an overall productivity of 21.60 per cent for the first two weeks was recorded of the Upper House.

The sources further said that 39 hours 52 minutes were lost due to disruptions out of the total 50 working hours available. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 52 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower, the sources added.

​During the ten sittings so far, Rajya Sabha could have only 2 hours 8 minutes of Question Hour which is primarily meant for ensuring the accountability of the executive to the Parliament; 1 hour 24 minutes for legislative business passing 5 Bills with seven members intervening; 1 minute of Zero Hour and another 4 minutes on Special Mentions. Covid-19 related issues were discussed for 4 hours 37 minutes during the first week and the Minister for IT made a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue during the first week, the sources explained.

This is the first time that the Secretariat has started reporting the business of the Upper House, that could not be taken up, in the daily bulletins. During the first two weeks of the ongoing monsoon session, 110 Zero Hour and 51 Special Mentions through which the members raise issues of public importance could not be taken though they were admitted by the Chairman.

​Five bills have been passed so far: The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021; The Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

​The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were among the four bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

During an all party meeting ahead of the monsoon session and the Business Advisory Committee meeting during the first week, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had urged the central government and the Opposition parties to discuss the legislative and other business to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha and also has been talking to them separately to enable smooth functioning of the Upper House.

