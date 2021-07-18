'Overpopulation Affects Other States Too': Sanjay Raut Agrees With UP Proposal But Conditions Apply

A week after Uttar Pradesh government came out with the proposed draft bill on population control, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will wait and analyse the effects of the bill in UP and then consider it for debate at the national level.

“We’ll first wait and analyse the effects of Population Control Bill in Uttar Pradesh then discuss or debate at the national level. It shouldn’t be introduced just because elections are near. Overpopulation in UP and Bihar affects other states also,” Sanjay Raut said.

Last Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had unveiled a population policy aimed at stabilising the state’s population and reducing maternal and infant deaths. The policy proposes to make people with more than two children ineligible for government jobs, disentitle those already in service to promotions and exclude them from benefits of schemes. Under the policy, people who have more than two children will be prohibited from contesting local body elections or receiving any kind of subsidy.

Assam government has also proposed formulation of a policy in this regard. However, the proposal has witnessed attack from opposition parties who have referred to it as “election propaganda”. Both the Congress and SP attacked the UP government over the proposal of the bill.

Earlier in 2020, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai had proposed to amend Article 47A of the constitution to include provisions similar to the one in CM Adityanath’s draft Bill.

