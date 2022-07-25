'Overwhelmed by Farewell Given to Me', Says Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who completed his term Monday, said he was overwhelmed by the heartfelt farewell accorded to him and hoped to he would continue to get people’s blessings. In his first reaction after demitting the office, he said his successor Droupadi Murmu dropping him off to his new residence was a very touching personal moment as well as an example of high traditions of the Indian democracy.

“I am overwhelmed by the heartfelt farewell accorded to me today at the end of my term as President,” Kovind tweeted. “The presence of President Murmu, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the chiefs of the three services and the dignitaries in the farewell ceremony will remain my unforgettable memory,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. “I believe that I will continue to get blessings of the people of the country like before,” Kovind said.

Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year term and former Jharkhand governor Murmu was sworn in as the President earlier in the day. “President Draupadi Murmu personally coming from Rashtrapati Bhavan to drop me off at my residence at 12 Janpath, New Delhi is a very touching personal moment for me as well as an example of the high traditions of the Indian democracy,” he said in another tweet in Hindi.

