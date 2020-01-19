Owaisi Attacks RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over Reported Remarks on Two-child Policy
Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population was aged below 40, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported statement proposing a law making two-child norm mandatory in the country, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the employment problem in the last five years.
Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district, on Saturday, in the run up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "RSS Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy. They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now RSS people are talking of making two-child policy."
Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population was aged below 40, he alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths.
"In 2018, 36 unemployed youth committed suicide every day. Shame on you.. And you talk of (law for) two children. You failed to prevent 36 children from committing suicide.
I have more than two children while many BJP leaders do. But you did not provide employment," Owaisi said.
Recalling that Modi 'Saheb' had once talked about providing two crore jobs annually, the AIMIM leader said, "When I speak on not providing jobs, they say Owaisi gives inflammatory speech."
"You are running the government, not me and hence I will ask the question and you answer.. RSS asks to control population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment and when I question they speak of two children policy," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
- US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Becomes an Inspiration to All With Her Powerful Hair Loss Story
- Airtel Thanks Offering Users Two-Day Early Access to Big Bazaar 'Sabse Sasta' Sale
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness