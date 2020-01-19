Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Owaisi Attacks RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over Reported Remarks on Two-child Policy

Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population was aged below 40, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Owaisi Attacks RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over Reported Remarks on Two-child Policy
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported statement proposing a law making two-child norm mandatory in the country, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the employment problem in the last five years.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district, on Saturday, in the run up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "RSS Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy. They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now RSS people are talking of making two-child policy."

Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population was aged below 40, he alleged that RSS and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were not able to provide jobs to youths.

"In 2018, 36 unemployed youth committed suicide every day. Shame on you.. And you talk of (law for) two children. You failed to prevent 36 children from committing suicide.

I have more than two children while many BJP leaders do. But you did not provide employment," Owaisi said.

Recalling that Modi 'Saheb' had once talked about providing two crore jobs annually, the AIMIM leader said, "When I speak on not providing jobs, they say Owaisi gives inflammatory speech."

"You are running the government, not me and hence I will ask the question and you answer.. RSS asks to control population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment and when I question they speak of two children policy," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram