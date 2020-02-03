Owaisi Claims One Child Lost Eye, Girls Beaten up During Protests Against CAA at Jamia
During the Question Hour, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the government has been harassing students, terming it as 'shameful'.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
New Delhi: AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed in Lok Sabha that one child has lost his eye while girls were beaten up during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University here.
During the Question Hour, Owaisi alleged that the government has been harassing students, terming it as "shameful".
"We are with the students of Jamia and the whole country is with the students of Jamia. One child has lost his eye. Daughters were beaten up. They don't have shame. Children are being fired upon," Owaisi said, amidst vociferous protests by the treasury benches.
Earlier, replying to Owaisi's question, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said there were reports of violence in campuses of JMI and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) but no such incident was reported in the University of Allahabad (AU).
Pokhriyal said the central universities are statutory autonomous organisations and all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies such as Executive Council, Academic Council and Court etc. and universities are also competent to deal with such incidents.
"There are reports of violence in the JMI and AMU. However, no such incident in the campus was reported by the AU. The JMI has made a request for constitution of a high-powered committee to inquire into the incident of violence in the campus," he said.
The minister said as the subject matter pertained to law and order, this request has been referred to the department concerned for appropriate action.
"The AMU and AU have not made such a request to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. As per provisions of the act of the university, the executive council of the
university shall have the power for management and administration of the revenue and property of the university," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More