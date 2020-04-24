Owaisi Demands Relief for Migrant Labourers, Transport Facility after Lockdown to Go to Their Homes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that the NDA government provide relief to migrant labourers badly affected during the lockdown and wanted state governments to make arrangements for them to go to their native places after it ends. He also demanded that the government spell out its plan over the view that many jobs would be lost post the lockdown.







"The first thing after lockdown comes to an end should be, it is the responsibility of every state government to make arrangement for those migrant labourers who want to go to their village and town. They are anxious," he said on Thursday night in an online address on the occasion of Ramzan.







Owaisi alleged the lockdown was announced in an unplanned manner without providing relief to migrant labourers from states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Such migrant labourers are suffering a lot now, he said.







Owaisi claimed 77 million foodgrain is present in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and wanted rice to be distributed among the poor migrant labourers.







Citing his information that an official in Banaras issued an order that workers from Telangana who are working in the city are being sent back, he wanted to know why migrant labourers from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal



working in Hyderabad cannot be sent to their villages.







"What is this matter that you can send from Banaras but we cannot send from Telangana, They are restless," he said.

Owaisi appealed to Modi to stall the 'Central Vista' project whose cost is put at Rs 30,000 crore and instead use the money to provide relief to the poor.







Condemning the killing of two seers and their driver at Palghar in Maharashtra, Owaisi alleged that a BJP spokesperson had blamed Muslims. However, there was no Muslim in the list of accused released by the Maharashtra government, he said.







The Hyderabad MP said if action was taken in cases of lynching of Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan and others, Palghar would not have happened.