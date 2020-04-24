POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Owaisi Demands Relief for Migrant Labourers, Transport Facility after Lockdown to Go to Their Homes

File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the lockdown was announced in an unplanned manner without providing relief to migrant labourers from states, including Bihar, UP, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

H Venkatesh
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Share this:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that the NDA government provide relief to migrant labourers badly affected during the lockdown and wanted state governments to make arrangements for them to go to their native places after it ends. He also demanded that the government spell out its plan over the view that many jobs would be lost post the lockdown.


"The first thing after lockdown comes to an end should be, it is the responsibility of every state government to make arrangement for those migrant labourers who want to go to their village and town. They are anxious," he said on Thursday night in an online address on the occasion of Ramzan.


Owaisi alleged the lockdown was announced in an unplanned manner without providing relief to migrant labourers from states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Such migrant labourers are suffering a lot now, he said.


Owaisi claimed 77 million foodgrain is present in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and wanted rice to be distributed among the poor migrant labourers.


Citing his information that an official in Banaras issued an order that workers from Telangana who are working in the city are being sent back, he wanted to know why migrant labourers from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal

working in Hyderabad cannot be sent to their villages.


"What is this matter that you can send from Banaras but we cannot send from Telangana, They are restless," he said.

Owaisi appealed to Modi to stall the 'Central Vista' project whose cost is put at Rs 30,000 crore and instead use the money to provide relief to the poor.


Condemning the killing of two seers and their driver at Palghar in Maharashtra, Owaisi alleged that a BJP spokesperson had blamed Muslims. However, there was no Muslim in the list of accused released by the Maharashtra government, he said.


The Hyderabad MP said if action was taken in cases of lynching of Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan and others, Palghar would not have happened.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres